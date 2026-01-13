We're almost two weeks into the New Year, but there is still much discussion around the Stranger Things finale following the release of the 'One Last Adventure' documentary on Netflix.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 provides "an inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final instalment of the Duffer Brothers’ generation-defining series," according to the synopsis.

One of the major talking points from the documentary is the fact that the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, hadn't finished the scripts before the final season went into production.

During the filming of episode 8, titled "The Rightside Up", production assistant Montana Maniscalco said, “We are shooting episode 8, which isn’t completely written yet — spoiler alert! So we don’t even fully know what’s going on."

“I’ve never read 8 through, and we’re just shooting it. I’ve never done anything like this before. This is so weird jumping to eight… Don’t love it. Don’t love it," Matt Duffer admitted.

He added how they “were getting hammered by production and by Netflix for episode 8."

“It was the most difficult writing circumstances we’ve ever found ourselves in, not just because there was the pressure of we had to make sure the script was good, but there’s never been so much noise at the same time.”

As for the duration spent on the episode, Matt noted how the final episode “was the longest time we’ve ever spent with the writers on a single episode.”

These latest revelations regarding the seemingly chaotic production of the finale episode have left fans of the hit sci-fi series unimpressed.

One person said, "'Nobody has guessed the ending,' nobody including themselves bc they went into production without it even being written."





"It’s so obvious when watching. Go back and watch everyone’s performances in volume 1. They were all expecting something different and that’s why the finale, everyone’s acting is especially off," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "I won't be watching the documentary for my own good cus wdym you started filming the finale before the script was finished??? Oh stranger things they have failed you so much."





"They are literally so stupid bc why would you show us in 4K that ur finale script wasn’t done halfway into filming the season," a fourth person commented.

