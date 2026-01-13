Much has been said about Stranger Things 5, and the discourse online has continued upon the release of the Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5.

As viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at how the final season of the popular sci-fi series was made, there was a certain moment that prompted discussion.

At one point in the documentary, we see the laundry room scene from episode 6 titled "Escape to Camazotz," where the characters Robin (Maya Hawke), Vicki (Amybeth McNulty), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) hiding in the laundry room of the hospital as they attempt to escape the wrath of the demogorgons who are hunting them down.

The four can be seen hiding, and that's when Hawke noted that in the story, Lucas and Max and not aware that Robyn and Vicki are in a relationship.

“I have a question. It hasn’t been talked about very much in any of the scenes that we’ve all been in together — no one knows that we’re dating, including Caleb,” Hawke said to director Shawn Levy.

“I would like to play this scene in a whisper. I would like to do this,” she explained as she moved her face closer to McNulty’s.

In response, Levy said that Hawke's suggestion was "good."

This moment has been making the rounds on social media, as viewers feel that the actors know more about their characters than the writers and directors.

One person noted, "Oh they were not having it."









"Maya and Amybeth being the ones to make sure rovickie kept their relationship secret next to Lucas I always knew they were the ones to trust with them," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Actually just think they should never be allowed to perceive queer people ever again because the amount of rage I feel seeing their body language and expressions..."





"The best part is Amybeth hard agreeing with everything Maya brings up they were absolutely conspiring beforehand they both knew exactly what they had to do," a fourth person commented.





