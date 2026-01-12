14 biggest viral moments from the 2026 Golden Globes

On Sunday night, the 83rd annual Golden Globes took place, and as always it was a star-studded affair with plenty of laughs along with celebrations for those honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The biggest winners of the night included Paul Thomas Anderson's thriller One Battle After Another, which took home best comedy or musical film, along with best director and screenplay, while Teyana Taylor was also named best female supporting actor for her role in the film.

Chloe Zhao's Hamnet won best movie drama prize, as Jessie Buckley won best actress in a motion picture - drama.

It was a big evening for the TV series Adolescence, which won four awards, with 16-year-old Owen Cooper winning the best supporting actor television award and becoming the second youngest star to win a Golden Globe.

Marty Supreme actor Timothée Chalamet won best actor in a musical or comedy, and Wagner Moura best actor in a drama for his role in The Secret Agent.

Here is a round-up of the most viral moments from the Golden Globes:

Nikki Glaser roasts CBS, DOJ and Leonardo DiCaprio in opening monologue

Golden Globes/CBS

It wouldn't be an awards show without some good old roasts in the opening monologue, and host Nikki Glaser certainly delivered.

"So let’s get down to business, shall we? We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at 5 dollars. Do I hear 5 dollars?" She said, jokingly referencing the Netflix-Warner Bros deal that made headlines.

The comedian mentioned how the crowd was full of A-listers who also appeared on “a list that has been heavily redacted,” referring to the Epstein files, prompting gasps from the audience.

She then decided to "give out” a couple of mock Golden Globes in the editing category and took aim at CBS and the Justice Department.

"And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to … the Justice Department. Yes, congratulations. And the award for most editing goes to CBS News — yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS News. We needed another," Glaser said.

Of course, Glaser didn't miss out on landing a punchline about Leonardo DiCaprio's love life.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is here for 'one man bun after another' ... what a career you've had, countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30," Glaser quipped as the camera panned to DiCaprio who smiled and looked down.

Glaser also gave a shoutout to the TV show of the moment, Heated Rivalry: "I hope that the success of Heated Rivalry is proof that American audiences are ready for more shows about hockey," prompting laughter from Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who were sitting in the audience.





Teyana Taylor's emotional acceptance speech

Teyana Taylor took home her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another.

“Oh my God, I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I’d win,” she said tearfully in her acceptance speech. “To my tribe—oh my God—my grounding force, my joy, my daily reminder that love is an action, not just a word. And everything I do is rooted in that truth.”

After thanking her family and film crew, she had one final poignant message to share.

“Last and most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

On social media, viewers shared their delight at Taylor's win.

"This makes me so happy," actor and singer Halle Bailey wrote.

Kid Cudi posted, "Lets go sis!!! LETS F***IN GOOOOOO!!!" with fire emojis.

"Teyana Taylor just gave the best speech of the entire award season at the Golden Globes," a third person added,





Stellan Skarsgård advocates for movie theatres in acceptance speech

Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Film Role for his role in Sentimental Value.

"I of course was not prepared for this, because I thought that I was too old,” he said, and went on to thank his family.

He then used the end of his speech to champion going to the cinema to watch films

“Hopefully you will see it in the cinema, because they are an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down and eventually your chair…the pulse with some other people. That is magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas," he concluded.

Jessie Buckley thanks crew member's soup in acceptance speech

Following her Golden Globe win for Best Actress Award - Drama for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, Buckley gave a shout-out to a crew member for making “delicious” soup while on set making the film.

"Love Jessie Buckley for spending so much time talking about soup in her acceptance speech HAHHAH," one viewer said.





Amy Poehler wins first Golden Globes podcast award

Golden Globes/CBS

The inaugural Golden Globe for best podcast was won by Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

“This is exactly how I pictured it, Snoop [Dogg] giving me the award,” Poehler said in her acceptance speech.

The comedy interview podcast first launched in 2025 on Spotify’s The Ringer.

“I just want to say that I know I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I’m big fans of all of you, except for NPR, just a bunch of celebs phoning it in,” Poehler said.





Sinners wins Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

CBS

Sinners won the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement after the vampire thriller was a box office smash, grossing nearly $400 million worldwide.

In his acceptance speech, writer and director Ryan Coogler thanked the audience “for showing up” to see the film starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

“We didn't know that they would show up, so we just want to say thank you that they did. It meant the world to us,” Coogler said.

"Sinners didn’t just win a Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, it validated the idea that audiences will absolutely show up when you give them something original, well-made, and unapologetic. The market spoke loudly," one viewer said.





Owen Cooper becomes second-youngest Golden Globe-winning male actor of all time

At the age of 16, Owen Cooper became the youngest winner of the Best Supporting Actor Television award for his role in the series Adolescence and is the second-youngest male actor of all time to win a Golden Globe.

"Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through," Cooper said in his acceptance speech.

“What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it.”

The Brit noted how he's "still learning every day,” adding, "But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys.

“This is mad, what is going on?”

He wrapped up the speech saying: “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone," shouting out his football team Liverpool.





Timothee Chalamet win and says 'I love you' to 'partner' Kylie Jenner

CBS

Timothee Chalamet won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Surpreme and gave a sweet nod to girlfriend Kylie Jenner in his acceptance speech.

"For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much," he said at the end, while Jenner could also be seen taking a picture of her beau as he got up on stage to collect his award.





Heated Rivalry stars present an award (and steal the show)

CBS

It's one of the biggest shows right now, and Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were in the building to present best supporting female actor in a TV series - and everyone loved their bit.

As Williams confidently walked on stage, a wide-eyed, nervous Storrie followed behind as he then nervously said, "Hi, sorry it's a bit nerve-wracking being here at our very first Golden Globes."

To which Williams replied, "Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience…you know."

“Yeah, I don’t really know if that works, considering everyone’s seen us…you know,” Storrie responded, referring to their characters’ nudity in the show.

Williams wondered if his costar meant that everyone had seen Heated Rivalry, prompting cheers from the audience as Storrie noted, “That's a maybe. But their trainers have, and their moms have. Their daughters have.

"Hi moms!" Williams quipped, as Storrie chimed in, "Hi daughters!”

Wanda Sykes thanking God and the trans community on behalf of Ricky Gervais

CBS

Wanda Sykes presented the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television award.

She thanked Golden Globes for “having me,” and then said: “Because you know there is some people p***ed off that a queer, Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”

Before announcing Gervais as the category winner, Sykes thanked the British comedian for “not being here.”

“No, I love you, Ricky,” she clarified and then joked, “but because if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”

Gervais is known to be an atheist and received backlash for making jokes about transgender people in his 2022 Netflix special titled SuperNature.

"LMAOOOOO WANDA SYKES," one user said in response to Sykes's jokes.





K-pop Demon Hunters wins two Golden Globes

Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

The popular film K-pop Demon Hunters took home two Golden Globes - best animated feature and the track Golden won best original song.

"When I was a little girl I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream, to become a K-pop idol, and I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn't good enough and so I leaned on songs and music to get through it, so now I'm here as a singer and a songwriter," EJAE, who is the singing voice of Rumi, said in her acceptance speech for best originals song.

She went on, "It's a dream come true to be part of a song that's helping other girls and other boys and everyone of all ages to get through their hardships, to accept themselves."

"So thank you Golden Globes for accepting my voice and our voice," she added.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets 'activated' during commercial break

Viewers highlighted a moment where Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to be "activated" about something during the commercial break of the awards show and the clip has since gone viral.

"Something has activated Leonardo DiCaprio during this commercial break," one person pointed out, which has over 77,000 likes.





Another person wrote, "i forget he has a personality sometimes."













"So many new meme gifs here," a third person noted.









Ariana Grande 'leaves Glinda' behind

Among the celebrities in attendance at the Golden Globes was Ariana Grande, who stepped out in her signature brown hair and slick back ponytail, a departure from the blonde look she had when she played Glinda in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Fans noted how her classic look was back, with one viral tweet noting, "Oh Glinda has officially left the building."

Who was on the aux? Internet reacts to the award show's music choices

The big question viewers had about the Golden Globes was who on earth was in charge of the music, as they noted some of the choices were... interesting.

One person said, "Who's in charge of music in the Golden Globes? 'Return of the Mack' for Macaulay Culkin? Really."









"Who tf is on the aux at the Golden Globes," a second person asked.













"The Golden Globes hired the best bar mitzvah DJ money could buy," a third person wrote.













"Whoevers taking care of the music at the Golden Globes needs to be fired immediately," a fourth person commented.









Someone else added, "The music for the Golden Globes is crazy lol is it always like this and I’m forgetting?"









"They are playing the most insane music at the Golden Globes. Why is Paul Thomas Anderson walking up to Party Rock Anthem," another person shared.





"Bro WHO is picking the music for the Golden Globes wdym Stellan Skarsgard walked up to Yeah! by Usher I’m in tears," one user said.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Golden Globes 2026: What do ‘Be Good’ pins guests are wearing mean? and Leonardo DiCaprio's roast gets biggest laugh at the Golden Globes.

