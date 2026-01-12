Charlie Brooker confirms a new season of Black Mirror is coming - what we know so far

Big news for Black Mirror fans, as the show's creator Charlie Brooker has confirmed it's coming back for season 8.

The dark, dystopian anthology series returned for season 7 in April last year, with six brand new episodes which included a follow-up favourite sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

For the first time, the series was nominated for three Golden Globes - Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television - and Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti were nominated for their respective performances in the Season 7 episodes “Common People” and “Eulogy."

So it looks like we're diving back into the world of Black Mirror - here's what we know so far about the new season.

What did Charlie Brooker say about Season 8?

Speaking in a new interview with Netflix's Tudum, Brooker teased, "Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever."

Later, when asked about the future of the show, he added, "Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."

So what can we expect from the new season?

Brooker hasn't confirmed any casting or episode details, but he did explain his thought process when approaching a new season.

"It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, 'Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."

Black Mirror seasons 1-7 are available to watch on Netflix.

