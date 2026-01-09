Taylor Swift fans turn detective again and crack another ‘mystery’ in seconds

If there is one thing we can count on, it's the sleuthing skills of Swifties, and now Taylor Swift fans have figured out one crucial piece of information - the pop star's favourite wine.

Eagled-eyed viewers spotted a wine bottle in episode five of the End of an Era documentary on Disney+, where Swift has given fans behind-the-scenes access to her record-breaking Eras Tour.

By a mixing desk, the bottle of Sancerre by the Terres Blanches domaine, which costs around $40, can be seen, and it quickly circulated on social media among 'The Fate of Ophelia' singer's fans.

As a result, the wine quickly sold out, much to the surprise of Laurent Saget, who runs Terres Blanche, which produces 80,000 to 120,000 bottles a year.

(L-R) Taylor Swift, and the bottle of wine spotted on her mixing desk in "End of an Era" documentary Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, and Disney+

"It's pretty mad. You can't put a price on it," he told AFP, and admitted he wasn't familiar with Swift's music before she gave the wine a boost.

"Even if we had wanted to place one of our bottles in such a widely watched series, we couldn't have afforded it. It's nice to have a spotlight land on the appellation and on our domaine," he added.

This is just one of the many instances of Swiftonomics, the economic impact Swift, who achieved billionaire status in 2023, can have given her massive fanbase.

Another example of Swift's economic force is the impact Swift's Eras tour has on the UK economy, with an estimated boost of nearly £1 billion, according to the UK Parliament.

