Following the release of the Stranger Things finale, fans were quick to highlight the notable lack of demogorgons, demodogs, and demobats in the final showdown against Vecna.

However, that wasn't always going to be the case, according to the Duffer Brothers, as the show's creators revealed they had other plans for the big conclusion to the sci-fi Netflix series.

In the fifth episode, we see the gang back in the Upside Down, but there is a severe lack of demogorgons they have to fight, and it's something the Duffers have since addressed in an interview with The Wrap.

"Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that, Matt Duffer explained to the publication.

Viewers have questioned where the demogorgons were in the show's finale. Netflix

"[The demogorgons] are there somewhere," he added. "We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack, he’s going to take care of this himself."

Matt continued, "It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry wandering the planet back in Season 4 and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they're hanging out in little huts. There's not like a giant civilization of demos up there."

After breaking down the absence of the demogorgons, Ross revealed they had considered a different plot line for the finale, but ultimately it was a "three-hour version" which was "never written."

"We did at some point have that they were going to come across a giant field of demo eggs in kind of an Aliens thing, but you can’t get all your ideas in there," Matt Duffer explained, as Ross then agreed: "Yeah, that’s in the three-hour version of the finale, which was never written."

News of this potential three-hour-long finale, which never came to fruition, has sparked a lot of reaction on social media.

One person said, "How did they know it was three hours if they never wrote it? The D Bros just need to stop talking."













"I also have a 250-page novel that I’ve never written," a second person wrote.









A third person posted, "The Duffer Brothers say..." along with a GIF indicating that they want the show's creators to stop talking.









"Demo fatigue? they js [just] making up concepts now like," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "They dropped a cool idea for a lamea** finale because of ‘demo fatigue’ ??? It's as if they are allergic to good writing this is ridiculous."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Stranger Things star Joe Keery slams Donald Trump over ICE shooting, and Stranger Things fans think the Duffer brothers just made a 'mistake'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.