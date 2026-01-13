Trump's random moment admiring ballroom renovations turns into hilarious meme

Donald Trump's random moment where he paused a meeting with oil company execs to look out the window and admire the construction of his controversial White House ballroom has become a new meme template.

The $400 million project has seen the East Wing of the historic presidential building knocked down to build the new event space.

The president abruptly interrupted a recent meeting with oil company executives to observe the construction, taking everyone by surprise.

"In fact, if you look, come to think of it… Well, I gotta look at this myself," as he got up to look for himself.

He added, “What a view. This is the door to the ballroom.”

But it turns out the window background also just so happens to make the perfect green screen where people can insert various backdrops into the video, sparking the meme on social media.

"Trump looks out the window green screen," Twitter/X user MurdoinkGS posted with the video of Trump that included the green screen view.





People online were more than happy to oblige and put their creativity to the test, and here are some of the results...

"I hope this is the only piece of media that survives the collapse," one person wrote in response to one edit, which got 179,000 likes.









California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video of Trump admiring the view, which was edited to include footage of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

"PAM BONDI, RELEASE THE FILES!" he wrote as the caption.





Does this make Bowser MAGA?





Another person showed the world up in flames.

As for the ballroom's function, Trump noted how the new building "will seat many, and it will also take care of the inauguration, with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, everything else that, unfortunately, today, you need.”

Elsewhere from Indy100, Trump leaves social media confused as he randomly admires White House ballroom ‘view’ mid-meeting, and Trump's White House ballroom price keeps going up.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.