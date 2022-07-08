A woman has been jailed after it was discovered she had taken around 150 practical and theory driving tests posing as other people.

Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli in South Wales took the tests for other people and travelled anywhere from Birmingham and London to Swansea and Carmarthen, to do so.

Between 2018 and 2020, Kaur took approximately 150 tests before staff at testing centres became suspicious and began to raise questions.

After a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) launched an investigation by the Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit in Southern Wales.

Its enquiries revealed the 29-year-old had been offering her test services to driving applicants who struggled to understand English.

Kaur’s services weren’t cheap as it was revealed she charged £700 for a theory test and £800 for a practical driving test.

At Swansea Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 7 July), Kaur pleaded guilty and was jailed for eight months for organising and undertaking theory and practical driving test fraud.

Wales Online reports Judge Huw Rees said: “In my judgement this case has three strands. The first is the number of occasions you impersonated people between October 2019 and September 2020.

“Another is the extensive locations across Wales and England that you did this.

“And third is the many applicants you impersonated who had a poor grasp of English and had previously failed their driving tests.

“The result is that your offending means there are a large number of unqualified drivers on roads in this country. This is an undoubtedly serious and disturbing case.”

