Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken about the Israel-Gaza conflict, claiming that the situation is taking the world’s focus away from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since Vladimir Putin’s forces launched an illegal invasion in February of last year.

Speaking in the capital Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the country’s president said: "It's clear that the war in the Middle East is taking away the focus [from Ukraine]."

He went on to say: "We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine. I am absolutely sure we will overcome this challenge."

As BBC News reports, he said that Ukraine would not falter during the ongoing fight against Russia.

"Everyone is getting tired and there are different opinions… but this is not a stalemate," he said.

Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty

It comes as Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into a deadly Russian missile strike that killed multiple Ukrainian soldiers at an award ceremony last week.

Zelensky said on Sunday said the strike took place on the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Infantry Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region, without providing much details about what had happened.

"It is a tragedy that could have been avoided," Zelensky said in his televised speech.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated in response to this tragedy. The relevant investigation is ongoing.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel