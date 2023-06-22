Putin makes rare admission about Ukraine invasion with just one word

Vladimir Putin has let it slip that the war in Ukraine is just that - a war.

The Russian leader has previously only called military action in the country a "special military operation" but speaking to the media last week he stopped that nonsense propaganda.

He used the word “war” not just once, but several times while warning the West that Russia may impose a “sanitary zone” in Ukraine to protect itself against attacks to Russia, according to Reuters news agency.

In doing so, he has even gone against propaganda laws in Russia which prohibit anyone from describing the Ukraine conflict as a war.

Spreading such “false information” could result in 15 years behind bars.

Nevertheless, it is not the first time Putin has used the word "war" to describe the, well, war.

In a televised news conference in December 2022 he said: “Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. This is what we are striving for.”

But until now he has not used it again.

Meanwhile, European Union countries have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia. So hopefully that "special military intervention" or "war" comes to an end soon.

