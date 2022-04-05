A tweet showing two images of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky side by sideshow how much he has changed as the war has progressed.

It has been 41 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in that time the country's president has dealt with multiple assassination attempts, negotiated with European leaders to provide safe passage for refugees, and asked for more intervention including a no-fly zone and for Russia to be hit with more sanctions.

When the conflict started, Zelensky said he intended to stay in the country and help and he has done.

Yesterday, Zelensky visited Bucha and spoke of the death and destruction in the recently liberated towns of Stoyanka, Irpin and Bucha. “The cities are simply ruined,” he said, adding that authorities had begun an investigation into possible war crimes.

The Ukrainian president addressed western leaders, criticising what he said was delayed action against Russia. “Did hundreds of our people really have to die in agony for some European leaders to finally understand that the Russian state deserves the most severe pressure?” he asked.

Referring to military aid, he said: “If we had already got what we needed ... we could have saved thousands of people."

Take a look at it the images of him changing over the last 41 days here:

