OnlyFans star sues ex for $6bn after sharing explicit 'revenge videos'

An OnlyFans star and model sued her ex-boyfriend for $6.3 billion after he shared explicit revenge porn of her.

Mikayla Saravia, a 25-year-old OnlyFans star known for her huge tongue, has brought a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hunter after she alleges he hacked into her social media accounts and OnlyFans and posted videos that she did not want to share.

Saravia claimed Hunter, 27, did it after their turbulent 5-year relationship came to an end in October. The explicit content of her was shared without her knowledge or consent, she claims. She is suing her ex for $6.3billion (£5.1billion) in the courts.

The OnlyFans model has over 8 million followers on Instagram and a further 660,000 on Twitter, and it is her reach that concerned her when content was shared without permission.

Saravia said Hunter also hacked her OnlyFans and charged users $35 to view videos and photos of her that he had uploaded.





Joseph DiRuzzo, her lawyer, explained that Hunter removed Saravia’s control over the content she chooses to publish.

In the complaint, DiRuzzo said: “Just because you consented to an image in the past, it does not mean you’re giving someone permission to post additional content without your consent.”

He continued: “‘[The] Defendant used the OnlyFans account to sell sexually explicit videos and images of the plaintiff based on material he had amassed prior to the severance of their business and personal relationship.”

The figure of $6.3billion is based on the number of Twitter followers Saravia had at the time of the incident who could have seen the content. Saravia had 628,000 Twitter followers in October and the lawsuit represents $10,000 for each.

