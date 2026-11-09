US president Donald Trump appears to be trying to shift the blame of the Iran war onto Pete Hegseth as people suggest the writing is on the wall for the US defense secretary.

As the Republicans face up to their devastating defeat in the midterm elections, it is widely believed that Trump’s Iran war is a key issue that led them there as the conflict has seen 23 US service members killed and the price of fuel and other goods soar. The war, which began in February, continues to this day.

With that in mind, it didn’t go unnoticed when Trump spoke to the press about the war and suggested that Hegseth is one of the people “most responsible” for it.

“We have a war in Iran. We blew up the nuclear dust. They’re (Iran) not going to have nuclear weapons and we saved Israel and the Middle East … And what are we going to do with one of the guys that was most responsible? They want to impeach him,” Trump said, referring to Hegseth and the growing calls to have him impeached.

Some have suggested it’s an example of Trump avoiding responsibility for his actions, with others suggesting the end is near for Hegseth.

“Oh Pete you in danger girl,” someone argued.

Someone else said: “Trump once again not taking any responsibility.”

Another said: “The bus is right on schedule.”

“Oh yeah it’s a wrap for Hegseth. Scapegoats are being thrown to the wolves,” argued someone else.

One person wrote: “And under the bus he goes.”

Someone argued: “LMFAOOOO the blame game has started y’all. They’re gonna be in shambles come January. Trump will put all of his cabinet on the chopping block as a way of avoiding responsibility. They really pledged their lives to a man who doesn’t give a s**t about them and will gladly throw them on the fire to protect his own ass.”

“Setting up Hegseth to take the blame. Bye bye, Pete,” wrote another.

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