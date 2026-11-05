'Crying again': This full circle Abdul El-Sayed moment has got people emotional

A heartwarming, full-circle moment for senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has got people in their feelings.

After an embattled senate race against his Republican opponent Mike Rogers, riddled with horrendous Islamophobic attacks, El-Sayed came out on top in the midterm elections and will make history as the first US Muslim senator.

Stemming from the very top and president Donald Trump , El-Sayed was repeatedly attacked because of his name – Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

In an appearance on MS Now, El-Sayed made the emotional admission, “It took a long time for me to see anything [Bill Clinton] saw in me simply because of my name”. It came after El-Sayed was shown a resurfaced 2007 clip of former president Bill Clinton praising his valedictory speech at the University of Michigan.

Clinton said: “I wish every person in the world who believes that we are fated to have a class of civilisations and cannot reach across the religious divides could have heard you speak today.”

El-Sayed’s moment of vulnerability even had some people tearing up.

“Yeah, crying again,” someone responded.

One person said: “This is beautiful.”

Another wrote: “That’s some origin story.”

“You can tell he's still very moved by that moment,” commented another viewer.

Someone else said: “Damn. That last part cuts very very deep.”

One person argued: “I think you only really get how profound that quote is if you are an immigrant.

“Internalized racism is a real thing.”

“Beautiful humbleness,” said another.

Someone argued: “Wow, imagine Rodgers or even Stevens being remotely this inspirational and intelligent. Michigan, you guys truly won!”

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