Is Gen Z finally getting a taste of Millennial optimism after the midterm elections?

A "blue tsunami" has crashed upon us with a history-making week in the US midterms that has seen Democrats take back control of both the House and Senate.

Decisive wins in traditionally red or swing states such as Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Michigan (we're still waiting on Mississippi), along with plenty of firsts and records being broken.

Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim elected into the US Senate, Georgia's Keisha Lance elected as the first Black female governor, New Mexico's Deb Haaland voted in as the first Native American female governor, and Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan voted in as first Native American senator. In Indiana, JD Ford became the first openly gay member of the Indiana General Assembly.

L-R) U.S. Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and Texas gov.-elect, State Rep. Gina Hinojosa toast with a fountain beverage at a Whataburger restaurant at the conclusion of a midterm election night watch party at the Long Center on November 3, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Talarico defeated Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the most closely watched races this election season. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Meanwhile Texas has been declared as "Blexas" with the election of James Talarico, who is the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since 1988, and Gina Hinojosa has defeated three-term governor Greg Abbott to become the state’s first Latina governor.

If you've been online the past 24 hours, the mood is positively infectious with young people celebrating the results and it's clear Gen Z in particular have been craving a moment like this.

Nostalgia for Millennial optimism

U.S. President elect Barack Obama stands on stage after giving his victory speech at an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama defeated Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

You just need to look at how they feel about Millennial optimism, feeling nostalgic about a time that they didn't experience themselves (in true Zillennial fashion, I can recall the moment but as a tween was perhaps too young to fully appreciate it for what it was at the time).

Of course, there was the twee and hipster aesthetic with owl necklaces, wired headphones, folk music, vinyls, fedora hats, UGG boots and tea dress, and shows such as Hamilton, Girls and Glee airing at the time that were influencing the culture.

But there was also deeper wide-eyed hopefulness for the future in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis with Barack Obama's presidential win.

Has it returned?

Attendees react to election results projecting Texas Democratic Senate candidate, State Rep. James Talarico as the winner during a midterm election night watch party with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) at the AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard on November 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Democrats are hoping to upset the GOP stronghold over the U.S. House and Senate as a handful of closely contested races shape the 2026 midterm elections. Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Back to today, and people are saying millennial optimism is back as there now renewed hope for America's political future.

The Trump and MAGA influence on the country this past decade appears to be dwindling, and in contrast, the rise of prominent and popular progressive political figures such as New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan's new senator Abdul El-Sayed.

"I’m feeling so much millennial optimism I’m about to buy an owl necklace and start a stomp-clap folk band," one user wrote on X.

Another person similarly said, "Millennial optimism is back baby i’m blasting Florence and The Machine bass boosted the dog days ARE over."

"I can feel the millennial optimism slowly reentering my body," a third person added.

In the same breath, we also happen to be simultaneously seeing the cultural revival of this era we're getting a reboot of Girls and Glee combined with a desire to connect with physical media.

One shared viral clip of a live recording of the Hamilton Broadway musical where Lin-Manuel Miranda sings 'Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)' with the comment, "I finally understand how this feels."

On TikTok, people are sharing celebratory election videos to the tunes of the 2015 track 'Colors' by Halsey where sings "Everything is blue," and also Lana Del Rey's 2012 song 'National Anthem," both Tumblr favourites from back in the day.

Gen Z declare it is actually "WhimZ"

Although Millennial optimism is being referenced online, at the same time it seems Gen Z are trying to carve out this moment for themselves as they have declared we're officially in the "WhimZ" era.

"Gen Z optimism era is now," one caption read on a viral "WhimZ" post that has various flashing images consisting of the glitter, rainbows, the blue wave on the electoral map, and Gen Z pop star and vocal activist Olivia Rodrigo posing with an "I voted" sticker.





Cassidy Clarke took to TikTok sharing a video of herself laughing with the text, "Can we have Gen Z optimism now too?"

Another "WhimZ" video with a sparkly whimsical aesthetic wrote, "Millennial optimism may be gone but Gen Z whimsy (WhimZ) is IN!!"

"I feel it in my bones, our time is now," one poster commented.

And only time will tell if Millennial optimism, "WhimZ", or whatever you want to call it, is here to stay - but I certainly hope it is, and being hopeful is all you can be.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.