Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe doesn't seem to think much of her former party - given what she said about them today.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, the politician slammed the Tories and called the government "hopeless, drifting, chaotic and divided."

"This party couldn't run a whelk stall," she said.

She added: "The worst possible outcome for the country would be a Labour government but the second worst possible outcome is this government. It is hopeless, it is drifting, it is chaotic, it is divided.

"It is just about every last thing that you'd want from a government."

It comes after Boris Johnson resigned yesterday after he was hit by scandal after scandal after scandal. Now, the party needs to find a new leader and Johnson will stay in post until that happens.

So, they are scrambling around, launching leadership bids and deciding just how long the PM should keep on going while the country faces a very big cost of living crisis indeed.

Say how you feel, Anne.

