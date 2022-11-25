A former Brexit Party MEP was met with groans after he defended Liz Truss.

Speaking on BBC Question Time, Ben Habib left the audience laughing and groaning after he said he was "going to defend Liz Truss" during a discussion about the economy and upcoming RMT strikes.

"What do you make of the response you got to this?" host Fiona Bruce asked.

"Fair enough," Habib continued. But then added: "Liz Truss was utterly defenestrated by the treasury and by the Bank of England."

"Liz Truss had the right idea. You cannot get out of this problem without growth", he added.

"We have borrowed to the hilt, taxation is as high as it can be now".

Truss was the prime minister for around seven weeks but was forced to resign after her economic policies sent the pound tumbling. So defending her is a bit of a rogue take.

People clapped Habib at the end but the British people are pretty polite...

