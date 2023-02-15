Defence minister Ben Wallace calls a story 'b*****ks' live on air

Ben Wallace gave a sweary response to a claim about Ukraine live on BBC One and it took people by surprise.

The defence secretary appeared on BBC Breakfast today and was asked to respond to comments made in the press alleging that UK forces have been depleted through supporting Ukraine and that Nato has asked Germany to step up and take on a leadership role to make up for Britain not being good enough.

Wallace said the story "was just 'b*****ks'".

"The simple reality is Nato leadership did not approach anybody," he said before adding that the story "was based on a source on a German website you and I have never heard of."

"There's a lot of stories out there that I don't think are particularly true," he continued.

Elsewhere during his media rounds, the minister said the UK will not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine and denied threatening to resign if the UK's defence budget is not increased.

Wallace is not one for mincing his words, clearly.

