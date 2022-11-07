Former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson has once again managed to annoy Scotland by claiming that he is 'spirit of Glasgow' while speaking at the Cop27 summit in Egypt.

Johnson was speaking at a New York Times event when he made the claim - a clear reference to the Cop26 summit which happened at this time last year in Glasgow, Scotland.

At the event in Sharm El Sheikh, Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister earlier this year said: "I'm the spirit of Glasgow Cop26, it's incredible to think how much has changed, since that last Cop and to be frank how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common purpose of tackling man-made climate change."

Now few would begrudge Johnson for the overall sentiment of his message but by appointing himself as 'the spirit of Glasgow' he has only managed to incite the wrath of Scots, who aren't the biggest fans of him at the best of times.

























Johnson announced that he would be attending Cop27 last week after prime minister Rishi Sunak had said that he wouldn't be going, ultimately forcing the new PM into an embarrassing u-turn just weeks into his tenure in Number 10.

