Boris Johnson is getting down with the Zoomers (or at least trying to) by officially joining TikTok - but has already disappointed viewers by telling them they "won't catch him dancing" on the platform.

In the first TikTok posted to Downing Street's new account @10downingstreet today (May 10), the prime minister filmed himself in selfie mode as he announced his presence on the platform.

Of course, like any boomer navigating a new social media app, the 57-year-old hasn't quite got the lingo down as he described TikTok as a "site," and gave a vague answer to what followers can expect from the account - "all sorts of messages and content."

Johnson also made it clear he's not following in the footsteps of TikTok's biggest stars Charli D'Amelio or Addison Rae by participating in dance trends but instead said the account will be used to show what the government is "getting done."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Hi folks, this is Boris Johnson here, launching the Number 10 TikTok site and you won't necessarily catch me dancing on this site but you will have all sorts of stuff about what we're doing to deliver on our priorities, deliver for you our agenda of uniting and levelling up our country," he said in the clip.

"And you'll get all sorts of messages and content that you might not get if you're looking at Instagram, or Snapchat, or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and all the other stuff.

"This is intended to be a place where we can put out messages and behind the scenes insights into what we're getting done so tune in to number 10 TikTok!"





@10downingstreet Welcome to Number 10 TikTok!

Since posting his introductory video, Johnson's TikTok debut has received over 46,000 views - and like with any TikTok comment section it's already going off, with the PM getting ripped into.

One person wrote: "what made you think this would ever be a good idea."

"Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris," another person said.

Someone else added: "Can I DJ at your next party Boris?" jokingly referring to the Partygate scandal.

"Boris can you do a hairstyle tutorial please?" a fourth person requested.

People are also sharing the contents of the video's entertaining comment section on Twitter too.





















Johnson joining TikTok has sparked reactions across social media, with many taking the opportunity to roast the PM.























Perhaps, we can expect a hair tutorial or a video from him or a reaction to a compilation of his numerous gaffes from over the years (the latter is probably unlikely).

You never know he might cave to the demands of the people and post a dance video, it's not like we haven't seen him dance before...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.