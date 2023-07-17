Boris Johnson trolled by new neighbours' EU flags

Boris Johnson has moved house but his neighbours aren't welcoming him with open arms.

The former Tory leader and his wife Carrie, 35 moved to Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, near Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in a £3.8million property which has nine bedrooms and he plans to even get a swimming pool. Alright for some...

To troll him, The Mirrorhe Mirror exclusively reports, his neighbours have put EU flags in their gardens.

A source reportedly told the publication: “Some neighbours are not exactly elated Boris has moved in. His arrival has caused a kerfuffle, as the man himself might say.

"One villager put up the EU flag and it’s caught on among a few others, too. Let’s hope he sees the funny side.”

It comes after Johnson resigned as an MP following a Partygate inquiry that found he misled parliament when he said no Covid rules were broken.

He has also just had a son, with a very interesting name, and has a new column in the Daily Mail.

So that should keep him busy even if he doesn't end up being best friends with his neighbours.

