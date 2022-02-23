Boris Johnson is to make a clarification after he "misspoke" in the commons by claiming Russian Roman Abramovich was facing sanctions.

The prime minister will read from a written statement saying he was wrong to claim that the Chelsea Football Club owner - who is reportedly close with Vladimir Putin - had been sanctioned by the UK, as per Guardian journalist Patrick Wintour.

Johnson made the in the House of Commons yesterday while making a statement about the UK's sanctions on the country.

After Labour's Margaret Hodge asked why Abramovich and others had not been included in the list of those targeted in response to Russia encroaching on Ukrainian territory, Johnson claimed he was "already facing sanctions" causing Labour's Chris Bryant to say his statement was "false" as Johnson walked out of the room.

Bryant said:



"The prime minister said that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned. As I understand it that has not happened.



"I am sure the prime minister was completely inadvertent in giving a false indication.

"But it would be helpful if the prime minister could correct the record... these are important moments of fact."

After the intervention, the prime minister's official spokesman told the BBC that the PM would correct the record.

For the record - Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and five Russian banks would face sanctions. Abramovich is not on that list.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told BBC Breakfast that the sanctions had not gone far enough and even members of Johnson's own party have made similar statements.

Now that Johnson is to set things right, Bryant wrote on Twitter:

