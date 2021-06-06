Caitlyn Jenner says it was easier to come out as trans than as a Republican candidate for governor

Caitlyn Jenner has said that she found coming out as trans “easier” than telling her family she was running as a Republican candidate for California governor.

The 71-year-old made the confession when she was interviewed on Fox 11 Los Angeles with Elex Michaelson.

A number of important topics were discussed over the 22 minutes - including Jenner’s voting 2020 record, taxes, her education plan and homelessness.

She was asked if former step-daughter Kim Kardashian - who is heavily involved in prison reform and is training to be a lawyer - could be her advisor on criminal justice.

This is when Jenner revealed the struggle of telling her family she was running as a Republican candidate.

“I’ve talked to all my family about running for governor and to be honest with you, it was easier to come out as trans than as a Republican candidate for governor, it was a lot tougher to sell,” Jenner told Fox 11.

Despite meeting former president Donald Trump in 2018 to discuss criminal justice reform, Kardashian and the rest of her famous family previously endorsed Democrat, Hillary Clinton.

Jenner was also complimentary of her former step-daughter’s achievements and said she “has done an amazing job with criminal justice reform.”

Though, Jenner has not asked for Kardashian’s help with her gubernatorial run.

“I have not asked her to be involved in my campaign, but I guarantee you, as time goes on and I become Governor, I’m sure she’ll have my ear...” Jenner said.

In April 2021, Jenner announced that she was running as a Republican candidate in a bid to become California’s next governor.

If she won, Jenner would be the first female governor of California and also America’s first-ever transgender person to be elected as a state Governor.

Back in 2015, Jenner revealed she was a transgender woman when she was interviewed by ABC journalist Diane Sawyer.

Given the US just had a Republican president for four years while trans people face numerous issues it’s an interesting take, to put it mildly.