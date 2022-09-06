Joe Biden can’t do anything right in the eyes of conservative America, but we knew that already.

Now, one set of commentators have taken things to ridiculous new levels recently after getting triggered by pictures of the President wearing sunglasses.

Political commentator Mercedes Schlapp appeared alongside her husband, Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Chairman Matt Schlapp, on Conservative station Real America’s Voice when she raised the issue of Biden’s eyewear.

Speaking to host Steve Bannon, Mercedes said the media was doing harm by ‘sharing Biden propaganda’.

“Don’t listen to the mainstream media, because what they’re trying to do is sell the propaganda that the Democrats are on the rise again,” Mercedes commented.

“You know that when you see Joe Biden put on his aviator sunglasses which ‘give him this look of strength’.”

You heard it here first - don’t follow the mainstream media because they’ll try to push photos of Biden in shades at you…

The president in his aviator sunglasses Win McNamee/Getty Images

It comes after Donald Trump branded Biden an 'enemy of the state' in a damning speech during a Pennsylvania rally.



Biden gave the “most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump told supporters of Biden's recent Philadelphia address. “He’s an enemy of the state... it's an evil and demented persecution of you and me".

It was reaction to Biden hitting out at election deniers who falsely claim that Trump won the election in 2020, saying that they threaten democracy in the US.



Speaking in a primetime address, Biden said: “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

