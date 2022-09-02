Kayleigh McEnany might have regretted posting about President Joe Biden recently, after it seemed to massively backfire on social media.

The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to call out the president and instead inadvertently made a case for him.

It comes after Biden hit out election deniers who falsely claim that Trump won the election in 2020 and claimed that they threaten democracy in the US.

Speaking in a primetime address, Biden said: “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

McEnany reacted after Biden spoke in Philadelphia Getty images

Quoting from the speech, ostensibly in a bid to cast the White House position as extreme, McEnany tweeted: “Biden announces the official position of the White House: ‘Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.’”

McEnany was heavily criticised in the latter stages of Trump’s time in office with people claiming she spread misinformation during press briefings. So, on this occasion, the internet seemed to be pleased she was finally spreading truth.

People were only too happy to point this out on Twitter.

























Biden heavily criticised Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during the address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”



"Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election—either they win, or they were cheated,” the president said on Thursday night speaking in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and US constutition were signed.

“That’s where MAGA Republicans are today."

It comes as civil rights advocates say they’re alarmed by continued claims denying Trump lost the 2020 election.

“We couldn’t agree more about the attacks facing our democracy that President Biden spoke about this evening,” ACLU deputy political director Ben Needham said in a statement. “The ongoing threat, the ‘Big Lie’ has been waged by individuals pushing baseless conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.