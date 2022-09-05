Trump brands Biden an 'enemy of the state' in sinister speech

Donald Trump has branded Joe Biden an 'enemy of the state' in a damning speech during a Pennsylvania rally.

The former president has been publicly filled with vitriol since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

Biden gave the “most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump told supporters of Biden's recent Philadelphia address. “He’s an enemy of the state... it's an evil and demented persecution of you and me".

The 76-year-old also used his time on stage to call Mark Zuckerberg a 'weirdo'.

