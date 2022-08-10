"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" asked Donald Trump in 2016.

But the former president is now eating his famous last words after invoking his Fifth Amendment right during his deposition with the New York attorney general's office.

The Trump Organization's finances have been under investigation by NY attorney general Letitia James' office for the last three years. The investigations are to determine whether the organization misled lenders, insurers, and tax authorities by inflating the value of assets.

As Trump went in for questioning, a statement was released and posted to his Truth Social account in which he explained why he was pleading the Fifth.

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump wrote.

"When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."

Online people mocked and criticized Trump for invoking his Fifth Amendment right after spending years doing the same to Clinton and her staff.

Many people posted compilations of Trump previously criticizing those who invoked their Fifth Amendment right to highlight his hypocrisy.

"Taking the Fifth, I think it’s disgraceful," Trump said in 2016.

In 2014, Trump said, "If you are innocent, do not remain silent. You look guilty as hell!”

In the US, the Fifth Amendment protects a person's right to self-incrimination.

This allows people to refuse to answer any questions to prevent themselves from accidentally confessing to a crime. Although it protected under the US Constitution, often it has been connoted with guilt.

In his statement, Trump said he was advised his counsel to decline any questions under oath because "the current Administration and many prosecutors in this Country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency."

