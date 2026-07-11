God of War Laufey physical disc decision 'reveals' release date

Santa Monica Studios may have revealed the release date for God of War Laufey when confirming if the game will release on physical discs or not.

Sony recently announced it will be discontinuing the production of physical discs for new games releasing on PlayStation from January 2028 onwards.

It has since confirmed games that release before then will still continue to have discs produced after January 2028.

With that in mind, Santa Monica Studios posted on X / Twitter: "We can confirm God of War Laufey will be available on disc."

That means God of War Laufey is highly likely to release some point before the end of 2027 - or Santa Monica Studios will take matters into its own hands to ensure physical copies of God of War Laufey will be available.

Renowned reporter Jason Schreier recently said "in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn't* years away" in reference to God of War Laufey's release date.

And gaming industry insider NateTheHate also recently said he'd heard the game is due to release in the first half of 2027.

A first look at God of War Laufey, the next mainline entry in the God of War series from Santa Monica Studios, at PlayStation State of Play June 2026 revealed more than 20 minutes from the opening of the game, including cinematics and gameplay.



It follows Faye, Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, who is laid to rest at the very start of the first God of War (2018) game in this reboot series, as she wakes up in an afterlife of the gods called the Everywhen. On the PS Store, the game is listed as 'coming soon' and is available to Wishlist.

A release date for God of War Laufey has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

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