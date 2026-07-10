Donald Trump comments on ‘Islamic republic of Japan’ spark concern in latest mix-up

Donald Trump’s latest mix-up has sparked concern among critics online, after appearing to confuse Iran for Japan, and telling reporters that US aircraft carriers had come under fire from Japanese forces.

The president was speaking to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky when he appeared to confuse the two countries, appearing to be referring to an attack against the American carrier by Iranian forces earlier this year.

Japanese forces were in conflict with America during the Second World War, but the two countries have been close allies since the war ended.

“We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour. 111 missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by Patriots, but by other means also,” he said.

During the same meeting, the 80-year-old also appeared to mix up Zelensky — who was sitting beside him — and Russian leader Vladimir Putin when he asked reporters if they had “a question for President Putin”.

The moment sparked a big reaction online, with critics sharing their concerns.

One X user wrote: "Tell me again about how Joe Biden was slipping?"









The Governor Newsom Press Office account wrote: "JOIN DONALD TRUMP IN CONDEMNING THE FOLLOWING NATIONS: THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF JAPAN, THE JAPANESE REPUBLIC OF ISLAM, THE UNITED FEDERATION OF NARNIA, THE REFLECTING POOL NATION OF ALGAE-RIA, AND THE DONALD TRUMP REPUBLIC OF DUMBODIA & TACOSTAN."









"25th Amendment," wrote Joe Walsh.

Commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote: "Something something Joe Biden’s cognitive something something…"

Meanwhile, the White House has been posting some interesting content from a ‘ Captcha’ meme of Trump as a ‘patriot ’ to an AI video of the Republican dumping excrement on protesters – and the latest saw them share a bizarre ‘Daddy’s home’ post.

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