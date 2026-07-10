Donald Trump is still moaning about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump is still moaning about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is the same president who said just last month that he wanted world peace – only to threaten to “bomb the s*** out of Iran” again just hours later.

Trump has regularly shared the disputed claim that he ended several wars , and claimed that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

He did receive the FIFA peace prize from his friend Gianna Infantino. So that’s something, right?

However, Trump still thinks he deserves more, and he’s not ready to let it go just yet.

Now, Trump has spoken to reporters aboard Air Force One after attending a NATO summit in Turkey.

Trump said: "Actually... I would say I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize."

He boasted about ending a war in which 15 million people have allegedly had their “heads chopped off” – another exaggerated claim about his ability to bring peace to the world.

“Think of the wars I settled,” Trump said, after remarking on Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado gifting him with her Nobel Peace Prize. “Eight. Wars that were going on for 30 years.”

Trump continued, “The Congo vs Rwanda. I settled it after 14 years, and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one.” The president did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was one of the people to criticise Trump for the comments, writing on X/Twitter: This self-obsessed president keeps whining about not getting the Nobel Peace Prize, but under his administration:

"A father was just killed by ICE. Children are still locked away in detention centers. And this war he promised he'd end? It's still going.

"Spare us the pity party. We deserve better."

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