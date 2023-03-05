19 of the strangest quotes and moments from Trump's CPAC 2023 speech

Donald Trump has delivered his CPAC 2023 keynote address and if you've seen a speech from the former president before, then you know what to expect.

The disgraced ex-POTUS who is running to become president again in 2024 but faces stiff competition for the Republican candidacy from Florida governor Ron DeSantis, was introduced on stage at CPAC as the 'the next president of the United States.'

Trump's speech closed out the event at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland and to be quite honest, you'd have thought that Trump was still the president given the partizan reception he received from his loyal supporters.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

All in all, Trump spoke for 1 hour 45 minutes and did he give us anything particularly new or revelatory about what his 2024 campaign might look like?

Not really but here are the highlights from his latest epic speech.

Trump kicked things off in an odd fashion, by completely mangling the name of chair of the House Republican Conference Elise Stefanik who he apparently calls "the rocket ship." He also gave a shout to 'Dr Ronny Jackson who according to Trump told him he was "the healthiest man to ever be president, by far, and that he if he wouldn't eat junk food he'd live 200 years."













Trump then went on to lament the '"junkies, Marxists and thugs" who are coming to America that apparently "no other country wants."





now THIS sounds like a party pic.twitter.com/pJ8jrnGDID

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Staying with the Marxism stuff, Trump, who might not have been outside of Mar-A-Lago for quite some time, now things that the United States is an a 'communist' state of mind which couldn't be further from the truth.





lol this stuff about America being a Marxist communist country is just so ludicrous pic.twitter.com/LFfYSa0xDi

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023









Trump adds that the party will never return to the days when actual politicians were running it, which worryingly gets a massive cheer from those in attendance.





Trump: "We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush" pic.twitter.com/z4fxBoDxOH

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023









In a running theme from CPAC 2023, Trump attacked Ukraine and NATO and accused Mitch McConnel of being a "China loving politician."





Trump uses the Ukraine war as yet another pretext to attack NATO. He then attacks Mitch McConnell as a "China loving politician" pic.twitter.com/BzhXWyEPyq

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Also, in breaking news, Trump claimed that he "finished some old wars" while he was president. Answers on a postcard to which war that was.





Trump claims that when in office, he "finished some old wars," which is news to me pic.twitter.com/6ws2GnE3xa

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023









In possibly the most exciting part of the speech, a gatecrasher attempted to drown out Trump by playing loud hip-hop music but was soon dealt with.





wow -- Trump's speech is interrupted by somebody blasting hip hop music pic.twitter.com/TPiyBpvk44

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Speaking about his ongoing legal battles, Trump admits that he didn't know the words 'subpoena' or 'grand jury' which is kind of worrying.

Trump: "I didn't know the word subpoena! I didn't know the word grand jury! Those words -- grand jury. I didn't know that they want to lynch you for doing nothing wrong." pic.twitter.com/tvQWJI1un1

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





In a statement said with no irony whatsoever, Trump calls the Biden administration "the most corrupt in history."





The shamelessness of this statement coming from this guy. He had a corruption center a couple blocks away from the White House! pic.twitter.com/IaytiA6phc

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Trump then doesn't so much as so attack the media but suggests that the Pulitzer Prize should be scrapped and that conservative journalists like Sean Hannity and Mark Levine should be awarded prizes.





Trump: "We're trying to get the Pulitzer Prize taken away ... Sean Hannity should get a prize ... Jesse should ... Tucker should get a prize" pic.twitter.com/2fjYFrKIvx

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Trump then mockingly references his "perfect" quid-pro-quo phone to Ukraine, which first got him impeached, when talking about his controversial phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election.





Trump on his call to the Georgia secretary of state in which he asked him to find votes for him: "Even more perfect than my perfect call to Ukraine!" pic.twitter.com/afzJ08mo4i

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





He was really reeling off the hits at this point. Next, he brought up Stormy 'horse face' Daniels.









Trump claims that he was told that after Biden was sworn in, he would actually be back in power within six weeks. Spoiler: this didn't happen.





Trump claims the 2020 election was so bad, that instead of Biden serving four years, people he talked to in early 2021 were saying "you'll be back [in office] in six weeks, sir" pic.twitter.com/48yQVjQrJj

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Trump makes a promise to "easily prevent World War 3."





Trump: "You're gonna have World War 3, by the way. You're gonna have World War 3 if something doesn't happen fast." pic.twitter.com/S828EBHJz3

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





Back to more pressing matters, like his border wall, Trump claims that it was hidden in a "hiding area" but will expand it once he's back in power.





Trump claims "the wall was sitting there ready to be installed" when he left office. I guess our border issues should be easy to solve then! pic.twitter.com/ecH6ZIghJA

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2023





In a compassionate moment, Trump says that he will remove the homeless and drug addicts from American cities and transport them to 'tent cities.'

Trump proposes "tent cities" for homeless and drug addicted people who will be removed from cities pic.twitter.com/nj321QaVPu

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2023





In a completely unsurprising turn of events, Trump reveals that he still hates wind turbines.





gas stoves -- drink!



windmills killing birds -- take another drink! pic.twitter.com/nQO3NL0LQi

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2023





This is an actual quote from the speech: "We have oil and gas but we don’t want the oil and gas cars but we want everything including electric cars but we also want gasoline because the cars go longer."

In a rather gross closing statement Trump promotes a new baby boom adding: "Oh, you men out there are so lucky. You are so lucky, men."

Trump: "We will support baby bonuses, for a new baby boom! Oh, you men out there are so lucky. You are so lucky, men." pic.twitter.com/kNWIjBoTcI

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2023





On that note, Trump's 2023 CPAC speech was in the books. Did we learn anything about his 2024 campaign? Not really. Did he waste nearly two hours of our lives? Most definitely.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.