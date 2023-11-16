Trump doubles down on 'overrated celebrity' Kim Kardashian in scathing rant

Donald Trump has doubled down on his apparent dislike of Kim Kardashian, dubbing her the “most overrated celebrity”.

It’s the second time the controversial former president has had something to say about the star, despite seemingly having a good relationship with the reality star during his time in office.

In Jonathan Karl's book about the last few tumultuous weeks of Trump’s presidency, he suggested that the relationship first soured after Trump made a deal with Kardashian that he would help her with a clemency case, in return for her having some of her football star friends visit him in the White House – something that never transpired.

Karl claimed Trump ultimately hung up a phone call from Kardashian in a rage, and after some “choice words”, over the alleged broken promise and his belief that she supported Joe Biden.

Now, Trump has taken to social media to publically call out Kardashian in a scathing rant calling her “overrated”. In his post on Truth Social, he claimed that Karl’s version of events are “fake news”.

He wrote: “In the ‘book’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners.

“This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.”

Elsewhere in the long post, he wrote: “I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden.”

Kardashian and Trump met in the Oval Office in 2018 to talk about prison reform and sentencing, as well as the pardoning of Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug and money laundering charges. The former president granted Johnson clemency days after their meeting.

