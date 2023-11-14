Trump hung up on Kim Kardashian in his final days as president for the pettiest reason

More and more details continued to surface from Donald Trump’s time in the White House, and now info about his interactions with Kim Kardashian have come to light.

Back in 2018, Kim K met with Trump and they had a pretty productive meeting by all accounts.

Both seemed pretty happy about what occurred after the met at the White House, with a couple of photo opportunities and positive messages posted on social media after the event.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” Kardashian wrote, while Trump said: “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

However, despite all the smiles at the time, things quickly soured between the pair if reports are to be believed.

Jonathan Karl has written about the pair in his new book Tired of Winning.

According to Karl, Kardashian was in contact with Kardashian in the final days of his presidency.

Trump reportedly made a bargain with Kardashian that he would assist her in a clemency case, with the author writing [via Axios]: “He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House.”

Mandel Andel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The excerpt went on, stating that Kardashian reached out to athletes she knew and “seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences,”

The requests went nowhere, and soon “Trump had become too toxic”.

“In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him,” the excerpt continued.

Then, Kardashian reportedly reached out again for help, but Trump quickly pushed back – citing a pretty petty reason.

The book read: “Hell no, the former president told her. He wouldn’t do it. ‘You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?’ Trump told her. Kardashian has never publicly said who she voted for in 2020, but after [Joe] Biden was projected the winner, she posted a tweet of Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts… After a few more choice words, the line went dead. Trump had hung up on her.”

With Trump, perhaps we should have expected nothing less.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel