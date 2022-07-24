Donald Trump has admitted that he wanted to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor as President, but was denied.

The former leader of the US admitted as much during an appearance at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit, telling the conservative conference that he had pushed to be awarded the medal.

The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest military honor awarded for heroism above and beyond the call of duty.

The Congressional Gold Medal, meanwhile, is the highest civil honour bestowed by the United States. The likes of George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr, Neil Armstrong and Rosa Parks have all been awarded the medal.

Speaking in front of the crowd at the conference, Trump said: “As President, I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor but they wouldn’t let me do it…

“I’ve always wanted that, but they wouldn’t let me do it. They said that would be inappropriate."

Just a bit…

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently showed how to award the medals in an appropriate manner, after presenting the Medal of Honor to four Army soldiers for their actions during the Vietnam War.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy all received the honor. Speaking in the East Room of the White House, Biden praised their heroism and lamented that they hadn't received appropriate recognition until now.

“Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve,” Biden said. “Today, we're setting the record straight."

Trump’s ridiculous revelation also comes just days after Congress gave its ultimate final salute to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, a hero of the battle for Iwo Jima who was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.