Donald Trump created Truth Social as a way for him and his supporters to speak freely after Twitter banned him for spreading misinformation.

But now, the same people who pushed back against Trump and his followers on Twitter are joining Truth Social.

George Conway, attorney and anti-Trump political activist, decided to speak his mind for the first time on Tuesday.

Responding to Trump saying "location is everything", Conway attached a photo of the Department of Justice addresses. He also responded to Trump bragging about his ratings.

Trump and Conway have a history of butting heads. Conway spoke out against the former president while his wife, Kellyanne Conway, served as senior counsel to Trump.

He also co-founded The Lincoln Project, a PAC, dedicated to "holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans."

Both Conway and The Lincoln Project have been publicly bashed by Trump.

In addition to Conway, fellow The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson began pushing back against Trump on Truth Social in early August.

More Democrats and anti-Trump activists are joining the platform in the hopes of breaking up the misinformation and reaching potential voters, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

However, compared to the number of followers Trump and his associates have, none of the anti-Trump advocates are gaining traction.

Some believe Conway or Wilson can get kicked off the platform for speaking out against Trump. Back in June, rumors swirled that those who spoke about the January 6th hearings would get banned from the platform.

