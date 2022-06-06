As Boris Johnson faces a no confidence vote, bunting outside Downing Street looks very strange indeed.

Downing Street decorated the gaff (and at least this time not with gold wallpaper) to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, but the four day bank holiday weekend has quickly been superseded by the crashing force of reality and as his future hangs in the balance now, the festive appearance of the PM's residence looks odd.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley noted: "“Do you think somebody should tell him about the bunting?”





So enter the inevitable Twitter jokes with some people saying the bunting could celebrate Johnson's potential departure from Downing Street:

Tory MPs will vote on whether Johnsons should stay or go tonight between 6pm and 8pm. If he receives the support of over half his MPs the storm might die down or, depending on the margin by which he wins the vote, he might face further challenges.

And if he receives less than half of the vote, he will pack up his bags and make room for a new Tory leader and PM.

It is a busy day in Westminster alright, with plenty of instability. But at least one thing remains the same whatever the circumstances - when there's a political story, there are always memes.

