As Boris Johnson faces a no confidence vote, bunting outside Downing Street looks very strange indeed.
Downing Street decorated the gaff (and at least this time not with gold wallpaper) to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, but the four day bank holiday weekend has quickly been superseded by the crashing force of reality and as his future hangs in the balance now, the festive appearance of the PM's residence looks odd.
Sky News presenter Kay Burley noted: "“Do you think somebody should tell him about the bunting?”
\u201cKay Burley on Boris Johnson facing a vote of no confidence tonight:\n\n\u201cDo you think somebody should tell him about the bunting?\u201d\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1654501508
So enter the inevitable Twitter jokes with some people saying the bunting could celebrate Johnson's potential departure from Downing Street:
\u201cDowning Street bunting still up. Fitting. #NoConfidence\u201d— Bob \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude37 (@Bob \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude37) 1654505053
\u201cGreat that the bunting is out in Downing Street ready for Johnson\u2019s departure! Here\u2019s hoping.\u201d— SaveMapleCrossfromDevelopmentHell (@SaveMapleCrossfromDevelopmentHell) 1654501251
\u201cPerfect metaphor for the Johnson party being over, a wet Downing Street with tatty old bunting left up too long #KayBurley\u201d— David McDonagh (@David McDonagh) 1654501734
\u201cThe Downing Street bunting is looking increasingly festive. Pls don\u2019t take it down @10DowningStreet\u201d— Emma Clarke (@Emma Clarke) 1654500711
\u201cI see the bunting is up in Downing Street to celebrate @BorisJohnson being kicked out!\u201d— HijackedEUrophile \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@HijackedEUrophile \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654500348
\u201cLeave the bunting up lads, I feel another Downing Street party coming.\u201d— Live, Laugh, Liam (@Live, Laugh, Liam) 1654502185
Tory MPs will vote on whether Johnsons should stay or go tonight between 6pm and 8pm. If he receives the support of over half his MPs the storm might die down or, depending on the margin by which he wins the vote, he might face further challenges.
And if he receives less than half of the vote, he will pack up his bags and make room for a new Tory leader and PM.
It is a busy day in Westminster alright, with plenty of instability. But at least one thing remains the same whatever the circumstances - when there's a political story, there are always memes.
