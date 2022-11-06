Ed Miliband has had his Weetabix today.
After speaking to broadcasters this morning about climate change ahead of the Cop27 conference, the shadow cabinet minister has been widely praised online.
Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge, he said countries were failing on their climate change promises before slamming Tory minister Oliver Dowden for saying the government would continue its ban on onshore wind.
"It is now cheaper to save the world than to destroy it," he said.
"Renewable power, solar, wind, and other forms of zero carbon energy are cheaper than fossil fuels.
"At home and abroad we need to be all in on those renewable and zero carbon alternatives."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
He added Dowden's comments about keeping the ban on onshore wind were "terrible" and told viewers at home "that is driving up their bills".
"The government is saying 'no' to the cheapest, cleanest form of power," he said.
"It makes no sense and it makes a complete joke, frankly, of Rishi Sunak, the man who couldn't even decide whether he was going to go to Cop27, it makes a complete joke of the idea that he's somehow a leader on clean energy."
Meanwhile, speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Miliband said there was "a vacuum of leadership" in climate change policy and that going to Cop27 was important to build international consensus.
"We've got to lead," he said.
And speaking about giving aid to developing countries, he added: "If we don't act and if we don't help countries around the world we're going to end up with the problems that countries face in terms of refugees for example coming back onto us".
"It is absolutely about recognising our moral responsibility," he added.
\u201c"Lots of people are allergic to the term 'reparations'"\n\nShadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband says the UK has "some historic responsibility" to support "poorer countries facing massive effects of climate change"\n\n #BBCLauraK https://t.co/QQpmm4ZkzK\u201d— BBC Politics (@BBC Politics) 1667728047
People thought he hit the nail on the head:
\u201cWhat I love about @Ed_Miliband is that he is passionate about his policies. There is such a dearth of principled passion in British politics and it\u2019s such a welcome change from the tawdry Tories #bbclaurak\u201d— Sarah Mann (@Sarah Mann) 1667725876
\u201cSo, I know I\u2019m biased but my goodness, what a world of difference between the passion and insights of @Ed_Miliband and the lacklustre verbiage of @OliverDowden - it becomes clearer by the day that @UKLabour is a Government in waiting #BBCLauraK\u201d— Heidi Alexander (@Heidi Alexander) 1667726891
\u201cThe passion of Ed Miliband is almost uncontrollable \n#BBCLauraK\u201d— Alistair Canlin (@Alistair Canlin) 1667725926
\u201cInteresting hearing @Ed_Miliband making the economic case for green energy on @bbclaurak - something pols should\u2019ve been making several years ago #COP27\u201d— Jane Merrick (@Jane Merrick) 1667726104
\u201cEd Miliband running rings around Kuenssberg on energy. And what a changed man he is since his #UKLabour leadership days. He was leader too soon. He'd be an excellent choice today. #kuenssberg\u201d— Peter Taberner \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa #FBPE #FBPA #FBPR (@Peter Taberner \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa #FBPE #FBPA #FBPR) 1667726105
\u201c@RidgeOnSunday @Ed_Miliband @SophyRidgeSky Thank you @Ed_Miliband, so eloquent this morning. Keep shouting you message loud and clear.\u201d— Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take) 1667728511
\u201c.@Ed_Miliband on @bbclaurak doing a very good job knocking down each of the bar-room arguments made against action on climate change, one by one.\u201d— Paul Waugh (@Paul Waugh) 1667726210
\u201cI am increasingly impressed with Ed Miliband, he's clear concise, well reasoned, on point and feels like someone who cares and can be trusted.\u201d— Muvvership\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8 (@Muvvership\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8) 1667724953
More than 120 world leaders are due to arrive at the summit in Egypt where they will discuss solutions to the climate crisis for two weeks.
At last year's summit in Glasgow a number of pledges were agreed, including to "phase down" the use of coal, to stop deforestation by 2030, to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and to submit new climate action plans to the UN.
It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.