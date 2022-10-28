Rishi Sunak is not going to Cop27 and people think the optics are terrible.
While the previous prime minister Liz Truss was due to attend the annual climate conference in which countries work together on measures to limit the impact of climate change, new PM Sunak has opted not to.
Cop27 will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, from 6 to 18 November. It finishes the day after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out the UK's tax and spending plans.
US President Biden plans to go and even Boris Johnson went last year - though he made a few gaffes.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Meanwhile, Cop26 president Alok Sharma and climate minister Graham Stuart will no longer attend cabinet, it has been announced, so people think climate change is not one of Sunak's priorities.
Reacting to the news, people were outraged:
\u201cOf course Sunak has pulled out of #COP27 - Brexit has happened now and climate change is something that will only affect the rest of the world. Well done Rishi for only thinking about the short term and placating big oil companies and reality deniers in pursuit of reelection!\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1666937885
\u201cWHY? Rishi Sunak will not go to COP27 climate summit, says No 10 https://t.co/t7pRL99AaC\u201d— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1666886810
\u201cRishi Sunak isn\u2019t even bothering to turn up to #COP27. @Ed_Miliband is right. It\u2019s a total failure of leadership.\n\nTackling the climate crisis isn't just about our global reputation, but the opportunities for lower bills, jobs & energy security here.\nhttps://t.co/ibwA6mQZTd\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1666897442
\u201cRishi Sunak not going to #COP27 is a very weak & irresponsible start to his premiership.\u201d— Mike Galsworthy (@Mike Galsworthy) 1666886586
\u201cThe first test of leadership is to turn up. The new PM's decision not to attend COP27 makes a mockery of any Government claims on continued climate leadership - and what a shameful way to end the UK's COP Presidency https://t.co/zUUD7HnNWz\u201d— Caroline Lucas (@Caroline Lucas) 1666888149
\u201cIn 48 hours as PM, Rishi Sunak has:\n\n\u274c Pulled out of attending Cop27 in Egypt\n\u274c Removed Cop president Alok Sharma from Cabinet\n\u274c Removed climate minister Graham Stuart from Cabinet\u201d— John Stevens (@John Stevens) 1666885047
Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said the move suggests Sunak does not take climate change "seriously enough".
But Therese Coffey defended him on this morning's media round. She told broadcasters: "The government has postponed the medium term fiscal plan until November 17, I know that the prime minister is very keen to work with the chancellor very closely on this important element, and so he’s prioritising that.
"While at the same time, of course, the UK continues to show global leadership, as opposed to just a gathering of people in Egypt."
A Downing Street spokesperson told indy100 the government was committed to supporting Cop27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature.
“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as Cop president Alok Sharma,” the spokesperson said. “They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the groundbreaking commitments made at Cop26 in Glasgow.”
Not a good start to a premiership.
It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.