Elizabeth Warren calls out Musk hypocrisy as Trump repeats ‘Pocahontas’ jab

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren made her feelings known while watching US president Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night (March 4), as she was spotted sarcastically applauding a dig at her by the Republican, and scrolling on her phone as he praised Elon Musk.

In a lengthy speech in the chamber by the convicted felon, Trump took aim at Warren by once again referring to her as “Pocahontas” – a reference to the senator’s previous claim about having Native American heritage (she later apologised for the confusion caused).

He said: “The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense, with no security, with no way. Do you want to keep it going for another five years?

“Yeah, yeah, you would say, ‘Pocahontas says yes’.”

And at one point, Warren actually agreed with the Republican, but not in the way you may be thinking…

“I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired. Let’s start with Elon Musk,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

This came as Trump declared "the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over", while seemingly forgetting about one of his closest allies...

While other senior members of Trump’s team - such as the controversial health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and defense secretary Pete Hegseth - have had their positions locked in following confirmation hearings in Congress, tech billionaire Musk heads up the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) without ever having to address a group of elected representative or face a vote.

Trump went on to say a range of government initiatives have been “swiftly terminated by a group of very intelligent, mostly young people headed up by Elon”, who he said was “working very hard”.

So “hard-working” is Elon, that he accidentally cancelled an Ebola prevention program as part of his cuts to USAID, and the young people at Doge are so “intelligent” that one of them is alleged to have made racist social media posts, including one reportedly calling to “normalise Indian hate”.

And Warren isn’t the only one to have criticised Trump’s speech to Congress, as Texas representative Al Green heckled the US president, Bernie Sanders walked out and a number of Democrats held up signs reading “save Medicaid” and “Musk steals”.

