'Orange is the new guilty:' The best Trump memes as he's convicted for all 34 counts

Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 charges that were brought against him in a criminal hush money trial and the internet is having a field day.

Trump is now the first president in US history to have a criminal record and now has to wait until July 11th to discover what the sentence will be for his crime, where he is expected to make an appeal.

After being found guilty Trump told reporters outside the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court: "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. I'm a very innocent man."

He added: "And it’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Trump then went on to reference the forthcoming US election in November, where he can still run for president despite his conviction, saying: "The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. They know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”

Trump later added in an all-caps post on Truth Social: "This is far from over."

He wasn't the only person online talking about the verdict after it was announced, as it kicked off a meme frenzy, the likes of which only Trump can create.

