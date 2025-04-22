Musk’s DOGE accused of being ‘biggest failure in US government history’

Billionaire Elon Musk ’s DOGE department has been labelled the “biggest program failure in the history of American government” as the true impact is revealed.

The so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (aka DOGE ) was created after Donald Trump became US president and he placed billionaire crony Musk at the helm.

The department’s mission, according to Musk, is to save taxpayer money, increase efficiency and reduce US national debt, but their actions, including mass firing federal employees , have left Musk a highly unpopular figure .

Not only has Musk’s popularity been left plummeting, but it has been revealed that DOGE has had a minimal impact on government savings and efficiency.

Reports suggest that a controversial “cruel and disrespectful” email sent to all federal employees demanding that they deliver weekly updates of five work accomplishments went largely ignored, according to the Washington Post .

The email threatened employees that failure to respond would be treated as a resignation, however, the publication found that officials across government refused to comply from very beginning.

They report that a meeting with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said it was a voluntary initiative and directly contradicted the email by stating that non-compliance would not be seen as resignation.

OPM leaders also revealed nothing would be done with any messages that were actually submitted. As it stands, a declining number of government departments are requiring the weekly updates and even fewer are monitoring or tracking compliance.

On X/Twitter, Musk’s DOGE campaign has been labelled “biggest program failure in the history of American government” as it was revealed the department has saved a minimal fraction of its promised savings.

Musk said the goal was to make $2 trillion in federal savings, but a screenshot taken from an MSNBC broadcast and shared on X/Twitter showed the department has had a minimal impact in terms of savings.

Using data and graphs, media commentator and investor Steve Rattner revealed that government spending has actually increased since the start of 2025, when Trump took office.

Rattner explained to MSNBC : “For all the commotion, all the layoffs, all the unhappy people, there’s very little to show for it.”

