Al Gore compares Trump administration to Nazi Germany in scathing analysis

Al Gore has compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany in a scathing analysis of the current political climate in the US.

On Monday (21 April), former vice president Gore gave a speech at an event at the beginning of San Francisco’s Climate Week.

Within it, he slammed the current US president Donald Trump and suggested his administration was blurring the line between truth and lies and “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” in a way similar to the Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in the 1930s and 1940s.

“I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said. “It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

Gore continued, citing the “moral autopsy on the Third Reich” by German philosophers, following the events of World War II.

“It was [Jürgen] Habermas’ mentor, Theodore Adorno, who wrote that the first step in that nation’s descent into hell was, and I quote, ‘the conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power,”’ Gore explained.

“He described how the Nazis, and I quote again, ‘attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false.’ End quote. The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality.”

Gore, who is a long-standing climate activist and won an Academy Award for his 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, criticised the Trump administration’s attitude towards climate change.

“They say the climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese to destroy American manufacturing,” said Gore. “They say coal is clean. They say wind turbines cause cancer. They say sea-level rise just creates more beachfront property.”

He continued: “We’ve already seen, by the way, how populist authoritarian leaders have used migrants as scapegoats and have fanned the fires of xenophobia to fuel their own rise of power.

“And power-seeking is what this is all about. Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump.”

indy100 has contacted the US Government for contact.

