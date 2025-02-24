After Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) sent out a “cruel” email to all federal employees over the weekend asking them “what they got done last week” – to which some US agencies are already instructing staff not to respond – and launched a Twitter/X poll to find out if people thought it was a good idea, people soon began to come up with their own take on the ‘five bullets’ request.

Musk announced on Saturday that a “failure to respond will be taken as a resignation”, while a union representing federal staff – the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) – said it would “challenge any unlawful terminations” of its members as a result of this move.

And now, with some social media users suspecting the email address which sent the ominous request was simply hr@opm.gov (OPM being the Office of Personnel Management), people have delighted in sharing their messages which they have sent to the inbox:

One opted to share details of his toilet visits:

There were the rather rude responses:

What with Musk setting up an auto-reply for the press@twitter.com inbox to respond with the poop emoji, one user thought it was time to return the favour:

And, of course, there was the Rickroll:

It’s worth noting though that it’s not clear whether the email address is legitimate, or – as other social media users suggested – whether any filter is in place which prevents silly responses from those outside government from reaching the inbox.

While Musk has not commented on the less serious responses, the billionaire has insisted the bar for an acceptable reply is “very low”, even sharing one response from X’s artificial intelligence, Grok, which he said is “all it would take”.

