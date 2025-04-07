It’s a special relationship (no, not that one) which has sparked “President Musk” jibes, scathing magazine covers and talks of a “bromance”, but could the close connection between US president Donald Trump and Doge boss Elon Musk be at risk of a breakup over the economic turmoil caused by the former’s reciprocal tariffs?

As a reminder, the Republican politician slapped tariffs on a whole host of countries last week – including remote islands inhabited only by penguins and seals – which saw the stock market close with Dow Jones dropping by more than 2,000 points in the worst week for the stock market since 2020.

To make matters worse, JPMorgan has raised the risk of a recession to 60 per cent, in a move which could soon end up vindicating Democrat candidate Kamala Harris who warned her opponent’s economic plan “would invite a recession” by “the middle of next year” during last year’s presidential election campaign.

Things aren’t great for Musk, either, as the Tesla share price continues to tumble with Americans protesting against the car brand and Musk’s connection to the Trump administration.

He’s also had to contend with Trump eyeing up the end of his time at the Department of Government Efficiency, telling reporters last Monday: “I think he’s amazing but I also think he’s got a big company to run and so at some point, he’s going to be going back.”

Awkward.

Now, Musk has spoken critically of Trump’s approach to tariffs, telling Italian’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini of the far-right Lega party: “At the end of the day, I hope, it is agreed both in Europe and the United States should move – ideally, in my view – to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America.

“That’s what I hope occurs, and also, more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America, if they wish. If they wish to work in Europe, if they wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view.

“That has certainly been my advice to the president.”

Except, this somewhat critical take from Musk has left people thinking he’s “soft launching the breakup” between him and Trump:

Another joked the “divorce is almost there”:

Then, when it came to the actual content of Musk’s comments, journalist Aaron Rupar responded by sharing the stock image behind the satirical ClickHole article, “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point”:

It was also pointed out that Europe and the US once explored a free trade agreement, known as the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership or TTIP, but this was halted by Trump during his first term:

And right now, amid all the fallout over the tariffs, the European Union hasn’t been all that positive about Trump either, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen saying the consequences of the US president’s tariffs “will be dire for millions of people”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.