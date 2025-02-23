The Conservative Political Action Conference - or CPAC – gave us a load of bizarre moments this week, from Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw on stage (yes, really), to Liz Truss talking about “Elon’s army of muskrats” and now Donald Trump has offered up a weird pronunciation of ‘angry’ which absolutely nobody asked for.

The US president, whose past interactions with the English language have involved the creation of new words “covfefe” and “bigly”, has now opted to put on a different voice whenever he needs to say how frustrated he is about something.

Addressing the conference on Saturday, and talking about America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan back in 2021 (which left the country to be taken over by the Taliban), Trump complained the US has “left a lot of [its] military equipment” in the Asian state.

“The Taliban has it. You know, they have their parade every year where they take our military vehicles and run them up some little street, and like it’s their form of a military parade, and it makes me angry when I see that.

“Angry. When I see that, I get angry,” he said, sharing a smile with the audience.

Of course, we can only use so many words here to describe a sound, but we’d argue one Twitter/X user isn’t far off when they said Trump’s voice “sounds like a blender full of broken promises and bad hair gel”:

Another described the noises as “odd”:

Earlier in the speech, he told himself – yes, really – not to “get angry”, only to put a weird voice on then, too, as he declared he “couldn’t stand” predecessor Joe Biden’s approach to immigration when the Democrat was president:

And on a note which is perhaps related to all this talk about being “angry”, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to call on Musk to be more “aggressive” in his work, to which the Doge head replied by announcing all federal employees would receive an email asking what work they have done this week or lose their job.

The move has been branded “cruel and disrespectful” by a trade union representing federal employees.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.