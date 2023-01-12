'God, Guns, Gas Stoves' has become 'Live, Laugh, Love' for weird Republicans

Gas stoves are at the center of political debate this week after the commissioner for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) suggested the agency may impose stricter regulations.

According to new research, gas stove emissions could be potentially hazardous with a supposed link to childhood asthma.

Richard Trumka Jr, a commissioner for CPSC, said in an interview it was a “hidden hazard” and they were open to any option to make them safer.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although Trumka likely did not mean his ‘banned’ comment seriously, the idea of a gas-stove ban quickly circulated online leading Republicans to express outrage over their beloved method of cooking.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan proclaimed his love for gas stoves by tweeting on Thursday, “God. Guns. Gas stoves.”

The tweet was met with mockery from people who found it strange.

@kellymakena









@wes_rose

@fritzinmo

@akjakalope

@joshcarlosjosh

Other conservatives, like author Matt Walsh, also tweeted supporting gas stoves.



“You will have to pry my gas stove from my cold dead hands,” Walsh wrote.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton claimed, “Democrats are coming for your kitchen appliances.”

Twitter account Catturd tweeted, "Dear Liberals… I turned on all my gas stove eyes today and let them burn for no reason - and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it but cry."

The CPSC clarified on Wednesday that they are “not looking to ban gas stoves” and that the CPSC “has no proceeding to do so.”

“The CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoeh-Saric said.

So, no need to start hanging, "God. Guns. Gas stoves" sign just yet.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.