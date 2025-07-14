The new Superman movie has got comic book fans all over the world excited – and it turns out Mia Khalifa is one of the most knowledgeable ones out there.

The 32-year-old, who is one of the world’s most famous former adult stars, shared her in-depth knowledge of superheroes Superman and Batman on Twitter/X, and the key differences between them.

Khalifa was replying to a post about the relationship between Superman and Lois Lane, with the caption: "That bum Batman is in his 40s and still getting into situationships.”

Khalifa replied by writing: “not to get too deep, but yeah that’s the point. Clark isn’t human, but the unconditional love from his adopted parents humanized him.





“Bruce lost that love early in life, and it de-humanized him for a bit. He finds his way through it and heals in some adaptations, but it requires hanging up the cape and cowl.”

Comic book fans were quick to agree with the take, with one writing: “Mia breaking down Superman and Batman wasn't on my 2025 bingo card.”





Others posted the Shaquille O'Neal meme, saying they were ‘unfamiliar with her game’.









It comes following the release of Superman from Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn’s.

The film has faced criticism over being “woke” – at least according to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro . Gunn’s reboot of the kryptonite-averse superhero had already attracted criticism in the run-up to its release, after the director told The Times that the story is about “an immigrant that came from other places and populated the country”.

Why not read…

Mia Khalifa requested the internet photoshop Rubi Rose's Cybertruck picture - and it became an instant meme

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings