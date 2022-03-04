Gavin Williamson is to receive a knighthood, and the internet has a thing or two to say about it.
The timing couldn't feel stranger - coming just six months after the former education secretary was sacked by Boris Johnson over the chaos surrounding school exams during the pandemic.
Williamson was also ridiculed and faced high-profile criticism from Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford following a series of U-turns over free school meal policy.
Going back a few years before that, he was also sacked by Theresa May as defence secretary after being blamed for a leak from the National Security Council (NSC).
He faced heavy criticism after information about Huawei’s potential involvement in the 5G phone network leaked from a top-secret NSC meeting, though he denied he was the source.
He was also ridiculed following the Salisbury poisoning when he said Russia should “go away and shut up”.
So, naturally, people are a little shocked that he’s now been honoured with a knighthood.
People on social media were just as vocal in their opposition to the news, accusing him of continuing to “fail upwards”.Williamson has been part of parliament since 2010. He was a parliamentary aide to David Cameron before serving as May’s chief whip from 2016-17.
BREAKING: For services to wrecking millions of kids\u2019 education during the pandemic, Gavin Williamson is to be knighted. (I\u2019m not joking\u2026)pic.twitter.com/qb7JjDE1Zu— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1646326162
If you looked up "failing upwards" in the dictionary you would find this guy as a textbook example.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60609646\u00a0\u2026— Kit Yates (@Kit Yates) 1646382420
There\u2019s never been a better argument for the antiquated Honours system to be scrapped than Gavin Williamson getting a knighthood. If there was one Minister who epitomised incompetence through the pandemic, it was that buffoon.— John Cross (@John Cross) 1646330822
"Sir Gavin Williamson\nSir Jimmy Saville\nSir Philip Green\nSir Tony Blair\nSir Rolf Harris\nSir Robert Mugabe\nSir Nicolae Ceausescu\nHas the knighthood been devalued? Discuss"— Tom London (@Tom London) 1646337057
Just informed the dog about Gavin Williamson\u2019s knighthood.pic.twitter.com/hWX18EPaGA— Andy Miller (@Andy Miller) 1646328644
Ben Shepherd: \u2018Does Gavin Williamson deserve the honour?\u2019\n\nDominic Raab: \u2018Yes\u2019\n#GMBpic.twitter.com/Zg6bsmpcaZ— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1646383253
Longest night of the year is 21 Dec. Shortest night of the year is 21 June. Thickest knight of the year is Gavin Williamson. ffs.— keir hardie4indy\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udc99 (@keir hardie4indy\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udc99) 1646339046
Gavin Williamson plays a vital role in our levelling up agenda, by proving that even the most useless sack of shit can achieve high office and honours.— Parody Boris Johnson (@Parody Boris Johnson) 1646336358
Gavin Williamson given a knighthood for services to my god son and hundreds of thousands of others kids who\u2019s AS Levels & GCSE results he completely fucked up. This country is ridiculous.— Jolyon Rubinstein \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jolyon Rubinstein \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1646326354
Ben Shephard - Does Gavin Williamson deserve the honour? \n\nDominic Raab - Yes... someone normally gets an honour when they step down from cabinet or government\n\nKate Garraway - Or fired... in Gavin Williamson's case\n\n#GMBpic.twitter.com/eOGryMKJe7— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1646383591
BREAKING: As Gavin Williamson gets knighted, despite being sacked from his job, the nation wonders what dirt he can possibly have on Boris Johnson that could make people think less of him than they already do x— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@Laura Kuenssberg Translator) 1646332227
No greater example of reward for failure is knighthood for Gavin Williamson - announcement in middle of Putin\u2019s war against Ukraine is final confirmation of a deeply unserious government— Lionel Barber (@Lionel Barber) 1646328991
Sir Gavin Williamson. Sacked as Defence Secretary and oversaw the Covid exam debacle - another reward for failure.— Brian Moore (@Brian Moore) 1646348481
In awarding Gavin Williamson a knighthood, they have just undermined everything that everyone in education achieved in the pandemic.\n\nEducation prevailed despite his shambolic leadership, not because of it. \n\nRewarding something less far than mediocrity. \n\nFurious.— Sir Secret Headteacher (@Sir Secret Headteacher) 1646328387
He was removed by Johnson from his government in last September’s reshuffle.
