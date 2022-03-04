Gavin Williamson is to receive a knighthood, and the internet has a thing or two to say about it.

The timing couldn't feel stranger - coming just six months after the former education secretary was sacked by Boris Johnson over the chaos surrounding school exams during the pandemic.

Williamson was also ridiculed and faced high-profile criticism from Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford following a series of U-turns over free school meal policy.

Going back a few years before that, he was also sacked by Theresa May as defence secretary after being blamed for a leak from the National Security Council (NSC).

He faced heavy criticism after information about Huawei’s potential involvement in the 5G phone network leaked from a top-secret NSC meeting, though he denied he was the source.

He was also ridiculed following the Salisbury poisoning when he said Russia should “go away and shut up”.

So, naturally, people are a little shocked that he’s now been honoured with a knighthood.

People on social media were just as vocal in their opposition to the news, accusing him of continuing to “fail upwards”.Williamson has been part of parliament since 2010. He was a parliamentary aide to David Cameron before serving as May’s chief whip from 2016-17.

































































He was removed by Johnson from his government in last September’s reshuffle.

