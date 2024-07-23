A news corporation has abruptly deleted its Twitter/X account after publishing a controversial report on Joe Biden’s health.

Global Press tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that a “verified source” had informed its team that the 81-year-old was “currently in hospice care and [was] unlikely to survive the night”.

The highly distressing announcement was met with shock on social media, as users scrambled to discover the truth about the president’s wellbeing.

The account for the news site RawsAlerts swiftly responded to Global Press’s post, branding it “100% false.”

“There is no official, confirmed source stating that President Joe Biden is in hospice care and unlikely to survive the night," the riposte continued.

“If this were actually happening, mainstream media and social media would be covering it immediately.”

Global Press swiftly hit back at the criticism, writing: “Yes, like we said. There is no official source, but the source that told us Joe Biden was dropping out of the race this Sunday (2 days prior to the announcement) also informed us of this just now, and corroborated it with another source.”

It went on: “In fact, if Biden makes another public appearance and we’re wrong we’ll delete our account, but only if [RawsAlerts] agrees to delete theirs if they’re wrong.”

RawsAlerts accepted the wager, adding: “You [said] you had a verified source, which you don’t. But the funny thing is, you won’t delete your account even if the report you claim to have a verified source for is false, as you said.”

Global News responded by tagging X/Twitter boss Elon Musk in a fresh comment, instructing him to “ban us if [we’re] wrong” and “ban [RawsAlerts] if they’re wrong.”

A short while later, a message appeared on the @GlobalPressCorp account reading: “This account doesn’t exist”.

A screenshot of the now-deleted @GlobalPressCorp account (X/Twitter)

It’s not clear whether the organisation was behind the sudden deletion or whether Musk picked up on the bet.

At any rate, no information has emerged beyond the inflammatory (and now-binned) tweet to suggest that Biden’s health is in serious decline.

In fact, aides are said to be preparing for his return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon, six days after he was found to have contracted Covid for the third time.

Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, confirmed that the 81-year-old had completed his tenth dose of the coronavirus medication Paxlovid on Monday morning and was continuing to perform his presidential duties.

“His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal,” O'Connor wrote in a letter released to the public.

"His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

The president was last seen in public late on Wednesday (17 July) after testing positive for the virus while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

He has since been recuperating at his holiday home in Delaware, but has made clear his determination to get “as much done as he possibly can” in his final six months in America’s top job.

“I’m still going to be fully fully engaged,” he reportedly promised staffers during a call just hours after he bowed out of the 2024 US presidential race.

Biden has endorsed VP Kamala Harris as his successor in the White House (Getty Images)

And although Biden cancelled a number of planned trips over the next two weeks following his big announcement on Sunday, he still has some key meetings lined up.

For example, the president is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House.

The pair are expected to discuss routes towards a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.

It will be Biden's first meeting with a foreign leader since he stood back from reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor as the Democratic presidential nominee.

During a speech on Monday, Harris said of her esteemed colleague: “He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road.”

Indy100 has contacted the White House and Global Press for comment.

