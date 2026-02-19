Sidemen members announced as DreamHack Birmingham headline special guests

DreamHack Birmingham's headline special guests have been officially announced and they're absolutely huge.

DreamHack is a gaming lifestyle festival heading to the UK for the very first time and Birmingham's edition includes Europe's biggest celebration of Dota 2, huge Call of Duty eSports events, a creator hub where fans can take on and meet famous creators, cosplay competitions and loads more.

The festival, which started out as a LAN party in Sweden, lands at Birmingham's NEC on 27-29 March.

And three of the Sidemen in Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Simon Minter (Miniminter) and Tobi Brown (Tbjzl) will be headlining the Saturday (28 March).

Zerkaa said: "Our community is everything to us, so the chance to be special guests at DreamHack's historic UK debut is an honour.

"There's no substitute for actually standing in the same room as the people who make the UK gaming scene so special - which is why we're buzzing to get to the NEC to play side-by-side with the people who have supported us from day one.

"We can't wait to experience the legendary DreamHack atmosphere alongside the most passionate fans in the world to make some proper memories together."

When headlining, Sidemen will take part in Chat v Champs, a high-stakes live show where any attendee can test their skills against Josh, Simon and Tobi in a series of fast-paced and interactive challenges.

They will also take part in the Creator Hub where you can team up with or against the Sidemen to take them on at their most viral games.

And there will be a dedicated meet and greet session where attendees can have face-to-face sessions and professional photos with Miniminter, Tbjzl and Zerkaa.

Shahin Zarrabi, VP Festivals at ESL FACEIT Group, said: "DreamHack Birmingham isn't just a gaming event - it's a milestone for youth culture in the UK and beyond.

"Bringing Josh, Simon and Tobi from the Sidemen on board as our special guests perfectly illustrates the shift we're seeing: gaming creators are the new pop icons and their fans want to be part of the action.

"We're dedicated to setting a new gold standard for the festival experience by combining world-class talent and entertainment with accessible pricing to ensure the next generation can experience an all-new benchmark for what a festival can be."

Tickets for DreamHack Birmingham 2026 are still available and you can find out more by clicking the link here.

